O’Malley’s and O’Malley’s Alley are allowed to reopen after the establishments were forced to close for not following the current local health order.
Local health officials on Monday said the businesses provided a plan on how to comply with the order. After officials from the Riley County Health Department, the emergency operations center and others reviewed it, they let the businesses reopen.
This ended a brief closure of the businesses.
On Friday night, officials said O’Malley’s Alley violated health order No. 18, which says restaurants and bars are limited to seated areas only. Also, people were not wearing masks, according to the report.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs ordered the businesses to shut down Saturday after violating a health order, which is meant to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. This was the first issuance of an order to close a business in Riley County by Gibbs, who is also the local health officer, officials said.
The bars on Monday announced that the businesses were back open.