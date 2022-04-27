From left, Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson embraces Megan Morgan on Tuesday while Stephanie holds a microphone. Morgan, a library and media specialist at Oliver Brown Elementary, won the Milken Educator Award, which recognizes the nation’s top teachers. Bishop is vice president for the organization that gives the awards.
An educator at Oliver Brown Elementary on Tuesday received a national award that recognizes the top teachers across the country.
Megan Morgan, a library and media specialist at Brown, received the Milken Educator Award during a surprise school assembly on Tuesday. Morgan said she was in shock but honored at the reveal.
“I’m so humbled to be recognized for doing what I love,” Morgan said.
In addition to teachers and students from Brown, Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson, USD 383 superintendent Marvin Wade, members of the USD 383 school board and previous Milken awardees showed up and cheered Morgan on as her name was announced.
Morgan is in her 14th year with USD 383. She previously was a second-grade teacher and then library specialist at Ogden Elementary. She’s received grants to purchase books for students in need in the district, a therapy dog for the school library and a program that connects students with military parents via video chat during deployments. Morgan earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from K-State.
The Milken Family Foundation will honor more than 60 educators around the country with this award this school year. It comes with a $25,000 prize for the recipient.
Morgan said she was told the assembly Tuesday was to celebrate the end of testing for state assessments. She said she was stunned when she heard her name and believed it could have been any of the teachers she works with on a daily basis.
“I get to collaborate with all of our teachers, so I know the top notch teachers we have in our building,” Morgan said.
Morgan said she is passionate about helping her students learn to love reading and learning. She said she loves learning herself and wants to pass that on to her students.
“I’m trying to convey to the students that they’re never done learning,” she said.
Brown Elementary Principal Erin Lopez said Morgan goes above and beyond to foster a love for learning in her students and help them grow. When the assembly started, Morgan was in another room helping a class get on a Zoom call to watch what turned out to be her own awards presentation.
“I’m just so proud of her,” Lopez said. “She works so hard every day to do everything she can for kids. … I’m so excited everybody else gets to see how amazing she is.”
Following the assembly, Morgan said it was back to business teaching a Kindergarten reading lesson.
“We’re reading ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’” she said.