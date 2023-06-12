Susie
Susie, the oldest living chimp in captivity, turned 69 on Monday.

 Courtesy photo

Susie, Sunset Zoo’s oldest female chimpanzee, celebrated her 69th birthday on Monday. She is the oldest living chimpanzee in human care in the world.

Susie came to the Sunset Zoo in 1974. In her enclosure at the zoo, she enjoys climbing, playing, and enrichment, zoo employees said in a report. At 69, she far exceeds the lifespan of chimpanzees in the wild, which on average is about 40.