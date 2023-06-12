Susie, Sunset Zoo’s oldest female chimpanzee, celebrated her 69th birthday on Monday. She is the oldest living chimpanzee in human care in the world.
Susie came to the Sunset Zoo in 1974. In her enclosure at the zoo, she enjoys climbing, playing, and enrichment, zoo employees said in a report. At 69, she far exceeds the lifespan of chimpanzees in the wild, which on average is about 40.
Susie, the matriarch of the troop, has had the experience of being a mom to over three babies, one of the babies she gave birth at age 56. Until that birth, it was undocumented that chimpanzees could reproduce at an older age.
“Susie has always been a perfect caretaker. From being a wonderful mom to being the leader of the troop, her other troop mates respect and listen to our grandma of the troop,” said Scott Shoemaker, Sunset Zoo director.
The Sunset Zoo troop of chimpanzees consists of Julian (44), Hazina (36), Hususa (31), and Koto (10). Each one of the chimp troop members knows Susie and will listen to her, Shoemaker said.
When visitors see Susie they may notice she is intrigued by small babies and also people she recognizes, zoo officials said. While outdoors she still enjoys moving around in the yard, sitting in her favorite tub, and playing with her blanket. Her signature “kiss” is something she will give those she knows.
“It is always a great day when I get to be greeted by Susie and have her come to the glass for a kiss. We have seen her do this for many years, and her loving nature shows through in her personality,” Shoemaker said.
Being the oldest living chimpanzee in human care does add additional caretaking, but routine monitoring by zookeeping staff, along with the exotic animal veterinary staff, of Kansas State University is ongoing.
“Susie does get additional supplements such as Ensure drinks and is being treated for arthritis, but for her age she is remarkable,” animal curator Kirk Nemechek said.