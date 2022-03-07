OLATHE — Jaylon Elmore, 18, the person accused of shooting and injuring school resource officer Erik Clark and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel on Friday, appeared virtually in court on Saturday.
Elmore also was shot and injured during the incident. He made his first appearance via Zoom from his hospital room. He remained hospitalized and in custody Monday. His bond was set at $1 million.
Elmore, a senior at East, was a varsity football player and had been on the track and field team in the past. It is not yet clear what led to the shooting or what the motive may be but it occurred around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.
The entire school went on lockdown after shots were fired, and the building was subsequently cleared out for the day, authorities said. Many Olathe East students were transported to nearby middle schools on buses to be reunited with their families Friday afternoon.
INVESTIGATIONS AND LEGAL
PROCEEDINGS
According to a press release circulated by the Johnson County District Attorney’s office, Elmore is charged with attempted capital murder. Investigations into the matter, which include multiple local and federal agencies, continue.
“I know many of you have questions about Friday. However, we do not have all the answers as this is an ongoing investigation,” superintendent Brent Yeager said in an email Sunday evening. “Right now, our main priority is focusing on moving forward together as a community.”
Previously, Yeager said there had been some discussion about threats to other schools in the district, but they were not considered “credible.”
Stoppel and Clark were both briefly hospitalized but have been released from Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for their injuries. Kerry Lane, East’s principal, said both individuals “are on the mend,” in an email to families on Sunday.
SUPPORT
SERVICES AND SAFETY PLANS
Classes at East and throughout the district will go on as regularly scheduled Monday morning, but district leaders have promised there will be some changes to offer support and reinforce the feeling of safety in Olathe schools.
In an email, Lane said East in particular is “prepared to support every student and staff member this week, no matter where they are.”
She also emphasized that there would be understanding for students who are not ready to come back to school yet.
U.S. senator, state political leaders torn by school shooting at Olathe high school
Via Kansas Reflector | State and federal officials responded to shootings Friday at Olathe East High with a mixture of shock at reality of the armed incursion and a sense of relief a school resource officer was present to intervene.
“For those who do decide to return tomorrow, we have several plans in place to reinforce that school is safe and emotional supports will be available,” Lane said in an email to families.
Those additional support measures include the following:
- The introduction of an interim school resource officer in Clark’s absence
- Additional law enforcement officers on campus
- Therapy dogs
- Counselors rotating through the building
- Full-time counseling staff in the media center
“We have informed our staff that our main priority tomorrow and this week is reestablishing a sense of comfort and safety among our students, so please be assured that all staff will offer grace, flexibility and understanding as it relates to academics, attendance and grades for students,” Lane continued.
Additionally, the Johnson County Mental Health Crisis Line, 913-268-0156, is available 24/7.
Since the shooting, community members have banded together to show solidarity to Olathe East. High schools in the Olathe district who had substate basketball games Friday evening wore orange to their games, a nod to East’s primary school color.
There are also plans for the district to have a special Orange and Blue Day on Wednesday to show support for the Hawks during the school day. The event is to be accompanied by a social media campaign under the hashtag #OneOlatheFamily.
“Please know that the safety, as well as the emotional well-being of our students, staff and our families is our top priority right now as we care for our community,” Yeager said in a social media video address Friday night. “Now more than ever, we need to rally around one another and support each other during this difficult time.”
Some support will also be offered in other district schools as well.