Twenty-five years ago, a former Fort Riley soldier drove from a Junction City motel down to Oklahoma City in a rented truck loaded with an enormous homemade bomb, made of fuel and fertilizer bought in Manhattan. He blew up the federal building there, killing 168 people.
It remains the single deadliest act of domestic terrorism in the history of the country, and the Manhattan-Junction City area is at the very root of it. It happened April 19, 1995, a quarter of a century ago today.
Timothy McVeigh, who drove that truck, and Terry Nichols, who was intimately involved in planning and carrying out the attack, have been convicted. McVeigh was executed as a mass murderer. Nichols is in prison for life.
Their connections to the Flint Hills area are all over the story, revealed in the investigation and prosecution of their cases over the next two years:
- The two of them were in the same platoon in the Army and were stationed together at Fort Riley in 1988 and 1989. They met their accomplice, Michael Fortier, at Fort Riley; he later became a key witness in their prosecution. McVeigh and Nichols both moved away for a time but returned to the area in the months before the bombing.
- McVeigh rented the Ryder truck from a Junction City business, Elliott’s Body Shop.
- Nichols bought diesel fuel for the bomb from the Klepper Korner Store at 206 Leavenworth in Manhattan, where the HyVee gas station now sits, four days before the bombing. McVeigh also had inquired about rocket fuel from VP Racing Fuels in Manhattan.
- Records from the trial indicate Nichols bought ammonium nitrate fertilizer — the other ingredient for the bomb — from an Ampride store in Manhattan. McVeigh and Nichols also bought ammonium nitrate in McPherson, and robbed a quarry in Marion for blasting caps and dynamite.
- McVeigh rented a storage unit in Herington to keep the explosives.
- McVeigh and Nichols mixed the ingredients for the bomb at Geary State Fishing Lake, 10 miles south of Junction City.
- McVeigh checked into the Dreamland Motel, just off Interstate 70 in Junction City, on Friday, April 14. That motel no longer exists; it was knocked down on April 19, 2011, 16 years to the day from the bombing. While there he went to the local McDonald’s for a fruit pie and ordered takeout Chinese food — moo goo gai pan and egg rolls from the Hunan Palace restaurant. Those transactions become part of the record establishing where he was and what he was doing.
- That day, McVeigh bought a 1977 Mercury Marquis in Junction City to use as the getaway car in Oklahoma City.
- McVeigh and Nichols met at the Dairy Queen in Herington, then drove to Oklahoma City in separate cars. McVeigh left the Mercury there and returned to Junction City with Nichols. McVeigh alone left in the truck with the bomb from Junction City, stayed overnight in the truck in Ponca City, then drove to Oklahoma City the morning of the 19th.
- After the explosion, McVeigh was picked up by a trooper in Oklahoma for driving a car with a missing registration tag. The cop sees that McVeigh had a concealed gun, which was illegal for him to carry, so took him to jail. The gun became a key piece of evidence that established McVeigh’s real identity — he bought it using his real name from Pat’s Pawn and Gun, a shop in Ogden.
- On April 11, Nichols had called McVeigh, who was in Arizona at the time, from a pay phone outside the old Food 4 Less grocery store in downtown Manhattan, just across the street from the post office.
- Nichols, who lived in Herington, picked up mail using a fake name at the Mailboxes Etc. store in Westloop. The FBI also found he possessed receipts from shopping at the Manhattan Wal-Mart, Kinko’s (where he had bought himself business cards), Furniture Warehouse and Midwest Appliance, where he bought a stove using cash.
- McVeigh entered into the public record in Riley County only once, in December of 1989, when he reported to police that he was a victim of a battery. That happened when he was punched in the nose by a bouncer at Fast Eddy’s, a pool hall in Aggieville. That bouncer was Curtis Harris, a Manhattan High grad from the class of 1985. Harris broke his nose; what the fight was about was not ever made clear, but Harris got a summons to appear in municipal court.