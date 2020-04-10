An Ohio teen who allegedly is behind a hoax hostage situation at Lee Elementary School last fall is requesting an emergency hearing to be released from jail on bond during the coronavirus pandemic.
Allen Kenna, 18, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, faces federal charges of interstate communication of threats and attempted use of an explosive device, the latter charge stemming from an accusation that Kenna tried to build an explosive device to use in an attack against an Ohio school.
An attorney for Kenna, Noah Munyer, requested on Thursday a video hearing in the Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division to review bail terms because of a heightened risk of Kenna contracting coronavirus in a confined space, such as the jail. Munyer said in the request the situation also has affected the defense’s ability to prepare for Kenna’s case and communicate with his client.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, law enforcement officials around the country have recently been cutting jail populations by releasing elderly and sick inmates, as well as discouraging the arrest of nonviolent minor offenses or not admitting those minor offenders into jail.
If released, Kenna would have to quarantine at his home and abide by conditions set by the court, which could include electronic monitoring.
His defense argued that younger adults are at higher risk for contracting the virus, as about 30% of Ohio’s confirmed cases are made up of younger adults.
On Thursday, there were more than 5,500 positive cases of COVID-19 and 213 confirmed deaths in Ohio.
Kenna’s lawyer wrote that “conditions of pretrial confinement create the ideal environment for the transmission of contagious disease” and medical care is limited in jail.
He pointed to a video taken by an inmate inside a federal prison in eastern Ohio, where an outbreak killed three inmates and infected several others, showing coughing and wheezing prisoners next to each other.
“The Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, the Bureau of Prisons, and the U.S. Marshall Service, despite their best efforts, simply lack the resources necessary to engage in screening and testing, institute measures to permit physical distancing, and the medical personnel to prevent the spread of the virus and save the lives of those already infected,” Munyer wrote.
Munyer said given the nature of the charges, any concerns about school safety are temporarily null as Ohio schools have been closed because of a statewide stay-at-home order.
Kenna’s charges are related to his alleged role in creating a faux hostage situation at Lee Elementary on Nov. 13.
The Riley County Police Department and area TV stations received calls from a man who claimed he had a hostage at gunpoint inside the school early in the morning. Police determined by 7 a.m., before the school day started, that no such man or hostage existed after doing a search of the school.
Meanwhile, Ohio police investigated Kenna for possible plans to bomb Cuyahoga Falls High School. They found items that could be used to make an explosive device and other weapons while executing a search warrant at his home.