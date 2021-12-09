An Ohio man has been sentenced to five years in prison after calling in a fake hostage threat at Lee Elementary in 2019 and plotting an attack at an Ohio high school.
Allen Martin Kenna, 20, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in August prior to a scheduled trial.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Kenna called Riley County police and Topeka television news stations to tell them he had a hostage at gunpoint inside Lee Elementary in the early morning of Nov. 13, 2019. Police later searched the school and found no threat inside, resolving the issue before the school day began.
Federal prosecutors said Kenna also tried to build an explosive device intended for an attack on Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Ohio and FBI authorities searched Kenna’s home and found materials that could have been used to make an explosive device. In the process of that search, they also found journal entries that mentioned the hostage hoax at Lee Elementary.
The Mercury previously reported that Kenna likely targeted a school in Manhattan because of an online friend from the Manhattan area.
According to the affidavit, Kenna communicated with an online friend who lived in the Manhattan area and shared similar communist and white supremacist beliefs. The man’s name was redacted in the affidavit. Kenna wrote he was growing tired of the fact the man didn’t want to follow through on violent action, calling him a “coward.”
The affidavit said Kenna’s internet history included multiple searches for news articles related to the hoax, Riley County Police social media and scanner frequencies, how to prank call or reverse check phone numbers and what would happen to cybercriminals if caught.
It also showed searches for Grozny, Chechnya, which the caller mentioned during the hoax negotiations. The affidavit said the term may have been copied from an online chat message with his aforementioned friend. Kenna also searched the email address of the Riley County negotiator, which was provided during the call.
In a Nov. 13 journal entry, Kenna described the hoax situation as “fun.”
“These news outlets are stupid though. They got like everything wrong and stuff,” he wrote. “Said I did it for notoriety, well why would I try to hide my identity then? Lol. I mean I guess it could possible get me notoriety in the long run, but I was just bored, that’s all.”