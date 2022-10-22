breaking Ogden woman arrested after shooting husband in head Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com Christian Bright Author email Oct 22, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County police arrested an Ogden woman Saturday after she admitted to shooting her husband in the head.Police arrested Bernice Farmer, 76, around 1 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder.Farmer called the Riley County Communication Center at 9:15 p.m. Friday and told them that she shot her husband, according to RCPD.When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 75-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.Responders transported the man to Ascension Via Christi Hospital, and he was later flown to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Police do not know the man's condition. Farmer is confined in Riley County Jail with no bond.Police are still investigating the incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Riley County Communication Center Criminal Law Social Services Husband Farmer Woman Ogden Bernice Farmer Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Your Guide to Pain Relief After Knee, Hip Replacement Surgeon General Says 'Toxic Workplaces' Take Big Toll on Workers' Health Kept Home Under Lockdown, U.S. Couples May Have Spurred a 'Baby Bump' Latest News Ogden woman arrested after shooting husband in head K-State soccer draws with KU in home finale No. 1 MHS routs No. 3 Wichita NW 56-28 to cap perfect regular season Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony Police report for Oct. 21, 2022 Local government officials consider police board makeup Konza Prairie Community Health Center wins awards for community health Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHawaiian Bros Island Grill identifies Manhattan locationCheese, please! Alma Creamery opens new retail storeFormer KSU guard arrested in prostitution stingLocal Domino's owner agrees to $330,000 settlement with delivery driversAttorney for Fort Riley soldier accused of Aggieville murder withdraws from caseManhattan man arrested for sex crimes involving a minorRCPD investigating theft of jewelry worth $8KRiley County police board announces 3 finalists for RCPD director jobAnnual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Fair moves downtownHarkin 3rd, Manhattan High 6th at state tennis tourney Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.