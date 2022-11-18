Riley County police on Thursday arrested an Ogden teenage boy in connection with a series of gas station burglaries with $5,100 worth of tobacco products stolen.
RCPD officers responded to a business alarm around 2 a.m. Thursday at Casey’s, 329 Riley Ave. in Ogden.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a window of the business broken and Estevan Izik Rochin, 16, inside the building. Police said he ran from officers north on North Park Street before they found him in the 200 block of 16th Street.
Rochin was arrested for burglary, interference with law enforcement officers, and criminal damage to property. He was processed by juvenile intake and released to a guardian.
An estimated total loss of $1,800 tobacco products was stolen.
Police said he stole from the Casey’s in Ogden two other times on Oct. 27 and Nov. 5. Both times involved a window being broken to enter the store to steal tobacco products, leading to burglary and criminal damage to property charges.
RCPD said Rochin caused $1,200 in damage and stole around $1,500 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 27, and caused $1,200 in damage and stole $1,800 worth of tobacco products on Nov. 5.
RCPD also charged Rochin for criminal damage to property and attempted burglary for an incident on Oct. 26 at Valero, 400 Riley Ave. in Ogden. Police said Rochin damaged a window and door in an attempt to enter the business, resulting in an estimated total loss of $1,750.
In total, Rochin faces three counts of burglary, four counts of criminal damage to property, interference with law enforcement officers and criminal damage to property.