Ogden Elementary School reading specialist and MTSS coordinator Leslie Payne talks Tuesday about the school’s Literacy Night. “I feel reading is the basis or number one predictor of school success,” Payne said. “If you’re promoting reading, you’re promoting all school success. There’s reading in math, in science, in social studies, so I feel like that should be a primary goal of every school, to promote reading.”
Ogden Elementary students and families had the opportunity to interact with animals ranging from Rocco the therapy dog to a hissing cockroach at the school’s Literacy Night Tuesday.
More than 200 people came to Ogden Elementary for the event, which was themed “Wild About Reading.” Students and their families could walk through and check out points of interest set up throughout the school. Volunteers led read-aloud sessions during the evening, and kids took home a free book of their choice via a “book walk” activity. They also could get their faces painted, make bookmarks, or play some literacy games like alphabet hopscotch.
One of the more popular attractions was an ornate box turtle, the state reptile of Kansas, and a hissing cockroach brought by the Manhattan Sunset Zoo for children to touch. Seven-year-old Mya Stephens, a 2nd-grader, was less than enthusiastic about petting the roach, but she tried it.
“I preferred the turtle over the cockroach,” Stephens said. “I didn’t really like the cockroach that much.”
Ogden Elementary reading specialist and MTSS coordinator Leslie Payne said about 200 people also came to literacy night last year, but the turnout has been smaller the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, she said students could get a free “walking taco” in the cafeteria, as well as a complimentary snow cone from Kona Ice. A walking taco consists of a bag of chips — Payne said the school used Doritos this year — cut open, and then filled with taco meat, beans, lettuce and salsa. The end result is a portable meal that’s easy for children to carry.
Even though Tuesday evening was cold, with temperatures around 30 degrees, the Kona Ice snow cone truck parked outside the school saw heavy traffic. Payne said she learned from some of her students this spring that they’d never had a Kona Ice snow cone.
“We decided to that again for them,” Payne said, “because that was something a lot of the kids hadn’t really experienced, and I was surprised.”
Payne brought Rocco, the school’s therapy dog, to greet kids and parents as they walked through the front door of the school.
Rocco, who has been Ogden’s therapy dog for nine years, was the recipient of multiple belly rubs Tuesday evening.
Payne said events like Literacy Night are important for making positive connections among children, parents, teachers and the larger school community.
Stephens said she enjoyed the event, and she couldn’t wait to get her first snow cone. She also was excited about getting her face painted.
She said she felt it was better for kids to start reading “earlier than later.”
“That way, kids don’t have to work ‘hard hard,’ they can just start reading and then some books will be easy for them,” Stephens said.