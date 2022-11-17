Ogden Elementary students and families had the opportunity to interact with animals ranging from Rocco the therapy dog to a hissing cockroach at the school’s Literacy Night Tuesday.

More than 200 people came to Ogden Elementary for the event, which was themed “Wild About Reading.” Students and their families could walk through and check out points of interest set up throughout the school. Volunteers led read-aloud sessions during the evening, and kids took home a free book of their choice via a “book walk” activity. They also could get their faces painted, make bookmarks, or play some literacy games like alphabet hopscotch.