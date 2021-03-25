The principal of Ogden Elementary is retiring at the end of the school year.
During the Manhattan-Ogden school board meeting Wednesday, board members approved the retirement of Jim Armendariz, effective July 1. Armendariz has been with the Manhattan-Ogden school district since 1982 and has served as principal for Ogden Elementary for 18 years.
Board member Brandy Santos recognized Armendariz during her report to the board.
“It would not feel right without congratulating him on his retirement,” Santos said. “It’s so well deserved.”
Fellow board member Curt Herrman said he has known Armendariz for a long time and has learned a lot from him during his time serving on the board.
“He was one of the first people I talked to when I ran for (a position) on the board in 2006,” Herrman said. “Talk about a guy with a lot of passion, a lot of heart for kids. We will miss him.”
Board president Jurdene Coleman said Armendariz was also one of the first people she spoke to when she became interested in running for the board.
“He had the biggest impact in how I show up to these meetings,” Coleman said. “The district is losing an amazing advocate for his students. I hope whoever gets in that seat is on the same level of being a champion for their community.”
The board also accepted the retirement of Lisa Bietau, gifted program coordinator at Anthony Middle School. Bietau has been with the district since August 1985.
Legislative matters
Board members had a lengthy discussion with Superintendent Marvin Wade and Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid regarding Kansas Legislative matters. Wade said he and his team are planning for summer programs and the upcoming school year, but they are concerned about a Kansas Senate bill being considered that would use federal COVID-19 aid money instead of state tax dollars to supplant as much as $570 million intended for public education needs.
Wade said they will still plan for the district’s portion of the state-allocated money to come in, but they are leery of making any commitments on their plans until those funds arrive. The bill will not be heard by a full Senate until May, leaving school districts to delay their own budget decisions and potentially deal with shortfalls in funding.
“It’s been a struggle, but now we throw in another struggle of whether we’ll have the money available,” Wade said.
Wade said this bill also could upend the constitutional education funding levels the state settled on after a lengthy lawsuit and intervention by the state Supreme Court to bring K-12 education dollars back to equitable standards. Reid said he is “reasonably confident” the money will be available, but he is worried about the timing of these decisions.
“We’re going to work ahead. I’m confident it’ll be there, but we’re going to have to stick our necks out,” Reid said. “This all rests in the Legislature.”
Santos said having summer school programs is tremendously important, and anything which would impede those programs would be a major issue. Board member Karla Hagemeister said the passage of the bill could have “real-world impacts for our kids.”
“It needs to matter to all of us,” Hagemeister said. “We need to find that energy and passion we had in the fall (during elections) and direct it to the Legislature this spring.”
In other business, the board approved:
• Buying two new playgrounds for Oliver Brown Elementary from ABCreative for $398,593, as well as playground equipment for Eugene Field Early Learning Center for $292,173 from commercial playground equipment manufacturer Kompan.
• The second phase of asbestos abatement at Eugene Field. Construction on the early learning center continues, and the board’s approval allows workers with Associated Insulation, Inc., to carry on removing old window caulking throughout the building, which has asbestos. The total cost for this work is $43,550.
• The 2021-22 academic year calendar. The 2021-22 school year will begin Aug. 18 and end May 18, 2022. Winter break will be Dec. 20 through Jan. 3. Spring break will be March 14 through 18.
• Buying new furniture for the reception and conference rooms in Frank Bergman Elementary for $41,969, as well as new security cameras from Security Solutions of Junction City for MHS-West Campus for $71,969.