Units at Fort Riley have been training with heavy artillery and equipment, which has been producing significant noise.
Fort Riley is training with tanks, artillery and mortar certification fire, causing loud sounds or booms to be heard in the area in the next few days.
A Fort Riley advisory said residents may hear loud noise during all hours from Tuesday to Thursday and midnight to 11 p.m. Friday.
“The 1st Infantry Division and the other units that call Fort Riley and the Central Flint Hills Region home, train hard to be ready at a moment’s notice to answer our nation’s call,” Fort Riley’s site said. “Sometimes this fast-paced training results in loud artillery, low-flying aircraft, weapons or demolition noise.”