Local health officials are awaiting Gov. Laura Kelly’s mandate that would require Kansans to wear face masks in public.
The governor announced Monday afternoon that she will order Kansans to wear face coverings in public spaces starting Friday as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.
Details will be shared Thursday, but the basic outlines of the policy are people must wear masks in stores and shops, restaurants and any situation in which social distancing of 6 feet can’t be maintained, including outside.
In the meantime, Julie Gibbs, Riley County health officer and health department director, said Monday during a virtual press conference that the county will continue to encourage residents to wear masks.
“The one message that we’ve been pretty strong about is wearing masks when you’re out and about, and I’d go as far as to say just carry it with you,” she said. “If you’re going to be in a situation where you’re 6 feet from another person or not, it’s a good idea just to wear it.”
A new state law limits some of the governor’s emergency authority during the pandemic and gives more say to county officials and the state legislature.
A recent executive order also made Kelly’s phased reopening plan and limits on mass gatherings a guide for county officials rather than a statewide mandate. Kelly’s office said the Kansas Attorney General’s Office will work closely with it to make sure the order complies with state law.
The Manhattan City Commission is scheduled to discuss requiring people wear masks Tuesday evening.
Konza United Way has taken over management of donations and distribution of free cloth masks for the community.
They can be picked up at the office, 555 Poyntz Ave., Suite 245, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. and by appointment.
With recent outbreaks, Gibbs said the data suggests residents should be more mindful of limiting how often they go out, being vigilant about personal and hand hygiene and social distancing.
“We did such a great job in the beginning (of the pandemic) of flattening that curve,” she said. “Social distancing and staying at home as much as you can really saved us so we need to get back to that. … We’re trying to do everything we can to avoid going back to that stay-at-home order, so that’s where we need the community’s help.”
Gibbs and Andrew Adams, the county health department’s emergency preparedness coordinator, said people should continue to avoid large crowds, close contact settings and indoor places with poor ventilation.
“I think if we do that we’ll start to see these numbers go back in a direction that we’d like instead of going up,” Adams said.