A public safety campaign to promote good hygiene and fight the spread of the coronavirus is kicking off in Manhattan in the next 10-14 days.
The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force, an advisory committee that provides resources for businesses, discussed the MHK Safe and Open campaign at a Thursday meeting via Zoom. A subcommittee in the larger task force expressed support for the public safety campaign concept during a previous meeting.
The campaign includes a pledge component, designed to allow businesses and individuals to sign the pledge online. The pledge would include adhering to aspects such as federal mandates, promoting health screening and encouraging physical distancing for businesses.
For individual pledges, people would pledge to stay home if sick, wash hands often and cover mouth when sneezing or coughing.
The campaign website will display the businesses that have signed the pledge online once the website is officially up and running.
The Manhattan city government is heading the campaign.
Theresa Mueller, community relations officer for the city government’s parks and recreation department, designed the graphics and materials for the campaign, officials said.