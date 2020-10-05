Riley County plans to have drop boxes for mail-in ballots on the west side of Manhattan and in all of the county’s smaller cities for this year’s election, County Clerk Rich Vargo told the county commission Monday.
Advance voting in person and by mail begins Oct. 14. People can mail their ballots or put them in a county drop box.
Vargo’s office plans to put a drop box in Westloop, though the exact location hasn’t been determined.
“We’ve contacted the owner, and they were very cooperative,” he said. “We still have to identify the exact spot. We also anticipate having boxes in all the small cities.”
He said officials at the city government offices were willing to help with that, they just have to finalize the locations for those, too.
There’s also a drop box at the front of the Riley County office building and one in the clerk’s office that is available during business hours.
Vargo previously said his office has received more than 8,000 mail-in ballot applications.
Those who choose to vote in advance and in person can do so at two locations this year, Vargo said: the county office building at 110 Courthouse Plaza and the K-State Student Union.
“We’re fortunate to have a great community of volunteers to make that happen,” he said.
In Person Advance Voting, Riley County Office Building, 110 Courthouse Plaza — 2nd Floor
Wednesday, October 14 – Friday, October 16
• 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, October 19 – Friday, October 23
• 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 24
• 8:00 a.m. – Noon
Monday, October 26 – Friday, October 30
• 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 31
• 8:00 a.m. – Noon
FINAL DAY: Monday, November 2
• 8:00 a.m. – Noon
In Person Advance Voting, Kansas State University Student Union — 2nd Floor, Bluemont Room
Wednesday, October 14 – Friday, October 16
• 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, October 19 – Friday, October 23
• 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, October 26 – Friday, October 30
• 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
FINAL DAY: Monday, November 2
• 10:00 a.m. – Noon
Election Day is Nov. 3, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.