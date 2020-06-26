Riley County has at least 28 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday, officials said Friday, increasing the county total to at least 184 cases.
Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department said there are 184 coronavirus cases.
Gibbs said of those, 109 are active cases, 72 have recovered and there have been three deaths. She said the county is waiting for results on 159 pending tests.
Officials said Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan has one positive coronavirus patient and one person under investigation for the virus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has reported 13,538 cases, 1,128 hospitalizations and 264 deaths statewide Friday.
That is up 568 cases, 46 hospitalizations and three deaths from Wednesday.
KDHE reported Pottawatomie County has 59 cases and Geary County has 37 cases. That is up five cases in Pottawatomie County and three cases in Geary County from Wednesday.