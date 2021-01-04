No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a residence northwest of Manhattan Friday night.
Multiple area volunteer fire crews responded to reports of a suspected electrical fire at 10 p.m. at a home on Fawn Circle.
When firefighters arrived, they saw flames inside the residence and coming out of the chimney. The occupants of the residence had already exited the building before officials were on scene.
It took about three hours for crews to contain the fire to the living room, attic, fireplace area and basement.
Officials said there was limited damage to the overall contents and structure, and the fire caused minor smoke damage.
More than 30 firefighters from the Riley, Ogden, Tuttle Creek, Keats and Konza fire departments responded to the incident.