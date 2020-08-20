The two most recent outbreaks in Riley County started last week, officials said Wednesday.
The first positive case tied to the coronavirus outbreak at the Blue Valley school district office in Randolph arose Aug. 11, while the first one linked to the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Kansas State University came about Aug. 15.
Seven people — staff members, school board members and a Riley County EMS worker — have tested positive at Blue Valley while 14 fraternity members have tested positive, as of Wednesday.
Outbreaks are when five or more cases are tied to a certain time and place; officials announced the two new outbreaks Tuesday.
Officials discussed the outbreaks plus a recent Shawnee County wedding — which drew 13 Riley County residents who ended up testing positive for the virus — during the weekly Riley County coronavirus update Wednesday on Facebook. The wedding events occurred Aug. 7 and 8, officials said.
Officials also said coronavirus test results are coming back much faster than prior months.
In addition, a Manhattan Fire Department firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Wednesday.
The person started showing symptoms while off-duty after known exposure to a case outside of work, according to a fire department news release. The person is currently isolating at home.
“We continue to do everything we can to try and protect our personnel from this disease in order to allow them to continue to provide critical services for our citizens,” said Manhattan Fire Chief Scott French.
The person had no contact with anyone on staff or the public while on duty, according to the release.
From Monday to Wednesday, Riley County confirmed an increase of 32 cases, which included the 13 residents at the wedding and an additional fraternity member.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 532, as of Wednesday. Of those, 153 are active, 374 have recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
The Riley County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
KDHE reported 35,890 cases, 2,090 hospitalizations and 411 deaths statewide Wednesday. That is up 723 cases, 56 hospitalizations and six deaths from Monday.
On Wednesday, Geary County had 235 cases and Pottawatomie County had 125 cases, according to KDHE. That is up seven cases in Geary County and four cases in Pottawatomie County.