Members of the K-State cross country and track and field teams associated with a coronavirus outbreak attended a Halloween party last weekend, according to local health officials.
The Riley County Health Department identified those teams (some athletes are on both) as a single coronavirus outbreak Wednesday with 10 cases.
On Wednesday morning, Riley County reported seven cases before increasing the total on Wednesday afternoon.
A K-State Athletics spokesman confirmed to The Mercury Thursday morning that there have been “double-digit cases” but offered no further comment.
County contact tracing staff members are calling all known close contacts of the 10 cases.
Riley County has three other active coronavirus outbreaks:
- K-State football team: one active, 66 recovered
- Leonardville Nursing Home: five active, zero recovered, 1 death (This is the second outbreak associated with the home)
- Oct. 17 wedding: 32 active, 10 recovered
On Wednesday, Riley County confirmed 60 new cases of the coronavirus and 59 recoveries since Monday.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 2,311. Of those, 145 are active, 2,154 are recovered and 12 people have died.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan was treating five positive patients, as of Wednesday.
K-State said 41 people tested on campus from Oct. 26 to 30 had coronavirus, according to data released Wednesday by the university. That resulted in a 4.86% positive test rate.
As of Oct. 30, the university had 126 students in quarantine and 42 in isolation. The university has cleared 1,818 people from quarantine and 965 from isolation.
As of Oct. 30, 945 people at K-State have tested positive since the pandemic started; 10,723 people on campus have been tested.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 2,988 new cases, 91 more hospitalizations and 41 additional deaths since Monday. Since the pandemic started, KDHE has reported 92,215 cases, 3,984 hospitalizations and 1,087 deaths statewide.
Geary County recorded 15 new cases for a total of 612. Pottawatomie County saw an increase of 14 cases for a total of 434.
The Riley County Health Department will offer free coronavirus testing every Thursday — except Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. through the rest of 2020.
Mercury sports editor Ryan Black contributed to this report.