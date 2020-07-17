The Riley County Health Department has identified Meadowlark Hills as a coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Friday.
Seven residents and one staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus in a building unit at the retirement community, officials said. Six of those cases were newly confirmed Friday, one is a previously reported case and one is not a Riley County resident, officials said.
Officials said the majority of residents who tested positive for the virus are asymptomatic. People were tested after having an exposure to a positive case, officials said. About 80 residents and staff were tested in response to this new outbreak, officials said.
“Meadowlark Hills has been, and continues to, take every precaution and measure to protect their staff and residents, and have acted quickly to investigate, test, trace and isolate individuals impacted by COVID-19,” said Andrew Adams, public health emergency preparedness coordinator. “The health department has been in contact with Meadowlark Hills staff, and are working together to respond to this outbreak.”
Riley County worked “in coordination” with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on this identification of the outbreak, officials said. Meadowlark Hills is a not-for-profit organization that offers living options for senior citizens.
Officials have announced outbreaks when five or more cases are tied to a certain location and time. Officials previously listed outbreaks in the Kansas State University football team, Aggieville and the Leonardville Nursing Home. Officials previously said the Leonardville Nursing Home is no longer an outbreak.
Overall, the county confirmed eight new coronavirus cases Friday for a total of 382.
Of the 382, 129 are active, 250 are recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Sixteen more people have recovered from the virus since Thursday, officials said.
There are no positive patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, but there are five people under investigation for the virus there, officials said.
KDHE reported 21,965 cases, 1,453 hospitalizations and 299 deaths statewide Friday.
That is up 1,032 cases, 60 hospitalizations and zero deaths from Wednesday. KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Geary County has 139 cases and Pottawatomie County has 98, according to KDHE. That is up 13 cases in Geary County and three in Pottawatomie County from Wednesday.
There have been 227,388 negative tests so far statewide, according to KDHE.