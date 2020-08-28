K-State sorority houses are the sites of the four newest coronavirus outbreaks in Riley County.
The Riley County Health Department on Friday afternoon announced four outbreaks with a total of 22 cases — Alpha Delta Pi (6 cases), Alpha Xi Delta (6), Chi Omega (5) and Kappa Delta (5).
Officials advise that all residents of any Greek house where an outbreak has been declared should quarantine for 14 days. They said residents can return to their permanent homes to complete the quarantine period if they prefer.
The quarantine time period begins for all of the residents on the date when the outbreak is declared.
Last week, officials declared an outbreak at K-State's Phi Delta Theta fraternity. To date, 21 cases are associated with the fraternity.
“The leaders of local fraternities and sororities are cooperating with health department staff, but we have concerns that the safety messages are not reaching all of the members,” said Julie Gibbs, health department director.
In effort to slow the spread of the virus among this population, officials canceled or revoked all event permits associated with any fraternity and sorority organizations between Aug. 27 and Sept. 10.
Jordan Kocher, director of fraternity and sorority life at K-State, said "actions will be taken" if chapters ignore local health orders and community policies. He said individual members violating orders and policies will be reported to chapter leadership and/or their international organizations.
“Fraternity and sorority members must take individual responsibility to assure the health of their community and Manhattan,” said Jordan Kocher, director of fraternity and sorority life at K-State. “While our chapters have their health and safety protocols, now is the time for individuals to mirror their behavior to their values."
In addition, K-State Athletics announced Friday that there are seven active cases on the football team. However, the health department didn't list that as an outbreak.