A structure fire that caused more than $300,000 in damages likely started because of fireworks, according to Riley County fire officials.
The Riley County Fire District No. 1 responded to a reported structure fire around 12:41 a.m. Sunday north of Manhattan. When units arrived at 3787 High Plains Ranch, they found the 50-foot-by-70-foot shop building was fully engulfed.
Officials said it took several hours to bring the fire under control as the fire district hauled more than 14,000 gallons of water to the scene. Twenty-eight volunteer fire personnel from six stations responded in 10 apparatus.
Officials said the building and contents were a total loss. Damage estimates are around $200,000 for the building and more than $100,000 in contents.
The property is owned by Greg Roles of that address. There were no reported injuries. The house itself remains standing.