The Department of Homeland Security has spent about 90% of the $1.25 billion budget for the new National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF).
In addition, NBAF construction is still delayed because of effects from the coronavirus pandemic, said Katie Pawlosky, director of communications for NBAF. Officials announced in May that the project potentially could be delayed by two and a half months. That timeline remains the same.
Local leaders heard the update from Pawlosky Monday during the June intergovernmental luncheon held via Zoom.
Pawlosky said about 195 of 269 operations positions have been filled.
NBAF expects to have about 400 employees by the end of 2023. Pawlosky said there are 21 job openings right now.