The National Weather Service has determined that straight-line winds rather than a tornado caused nearly $10 million in damage in Riley County.
Some areas of Manhattan on Saturday evening experienced wind speeds of 100 mph, which is the equivalent of wind speeds in an EF1 tornado without the rotation, according to the service’s Topeka office.
Riley County officials on Monday said the National Weather Service performed an in-person assessment and analysis of radar data to determine the cause.
“Most of the storm damage we get in Kansas is actually caused by straight-line winds, so they should always be taken very seriously,” Riley County Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey said in a written statement. “Radar indicated a tornado debris signature and tight rotation in Olsburg in a storm which traveled south. We are very fortunate the rotation signature stopped before it reached Manhattan. The damage was significant, but could have been worse with a direct tornado hit.”
The preliminary storm damage assessment for Riley County is estimated at $9.74 million, according to a team from the Riley County Appraiser’s Office and Manhattan Fire Department’s Risk Reduction Division.
The team performed assessments of 41 residential and business properties which sustained storm damage, finding 20 of the properties received major damage and declaring 3 homes as completely destroyed. The total value of 41 properties surveyed is estimated at $26.8 million.
Meteorologists said a “supercell” storm moved south from Marshall County to Lyon and Chase counties between about 5 and 10 p.m., leading to intense winds and some area tornados.
Manhattan’s Risk Reduction Division declared five structures condemned and unsafe to occupy. The structures were in the McCain neighborhood area east of the Kansas State University campus. Two unoccupied Greek houses, Chi Omega at 1516 McCain and Kappa Alpha Theta at 1517 McCain Lane, and three single-family homes were severely damaged. Officials said residents in the single-family homes were displaced but did not require assistance.
Officials said the Riley County Public Works Facilities sustained significant damage, and the Tuttle Creek River Pond campgrounds also were damaged.
The storm also caused more than 25,000 power outages, mostly in the Manhattan and Marysville area, according to Evergy. By early Sunday morning, the company reported nearly 80% of customers had power back.
No injuries resulting from the storms have been reported in Riley County.
Saturday’s storm happened on the 14th anniversary of the June 11, 2008, tornado that touched down in Manhattan. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the tornado caused $71 million in damage, including $37 million at K-State. That was rated as an EF4, which produces 166 to 200 mph winds.
While a tornado didn’t touch down in Riley County on Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down in Marshall and Pottawatomie counties.
Weather officials said the Pottawatomie County tornado had a discontinuous path for 11 miles beginning 3 miles east of Olsburg and ending near Spillway State Park on the southeast side of Tuttle Creek Lake. Three touched down in Marshall County, impacting Marysville, Blue Rapids and Oketo. Officials classified all four as EF1.
The storm also affected the Symphony in the Flint Hills — the annual concert that brought 5,000 attendees to a remote site in Bazaar in Chase County. Concert-goers waited out the storm in their cars before ultimately having to leave the site.
“During this evening’s sunset concert, our on-site meteorologist determined the threat of severe weather in the area would exceed the threshold of safety for our guests,” symphony organizers wrote on social media. “At that time, we made the decision to clear the site and get people to their cars as safely and efficiently as possible. We appreciate everyone’s patience, cooperation and understanding.”
The Riley County Transfer Station at 1881 Henton Road will accept tree limbs, brush, and other plant debris at no charge from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The station will not accept structural debris such as roofing material, building siding, or bricks, and officials said residents should contact their trash hauler for more information about how to safely dispose of structural debris.
Manhattan Parks and Recreation closed the Northview, CiCo, and City water parks on Sunday after the storm. Officials said several facilities lost power and had damage, so crews spent Sunday preparing for the facilities to open on Monday.
Riley County officials said any home or business owners that hasn’t reported significant structural damage resulting from the storm can still do so. They said examples of significant structural damage include a hole in a roof or broken windows allowing water into the structure. Owners should call the Riley County Appraiser’s Office at 785-537-6310 by 5 p.m. Wednesday to request an assessment.
Residents who have questions about their insurance coverage or are having an issue with their insurance company can call the Kansas Insurance Department Consumer Assistance Hotline at 1-800-432-2484 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Riley County Emergency Management has received reports that outdoor warning sirens did not sound in some areas. Tornado warnings went off in Manhattan around 7:30 and 8 p.m.
Sirens were only activated in locations that were included in the tornado warning as determined by the National Weather Service. Officials said sirens serve as outdoor warning systems and often the sound does not penetrate buildings.
“It’s each individual’s responsibility to be weather aware and to choose the warning method that best suits their needs, whether it’s a NOAA weather radio, TV or radio broadcast, weather app on their phone, or the Northeast Kansas Emergency Notification System,” said Stukey. “Everyone should have at least three ways to be notified of severe weather.”
Anyone can sign up for free Everbridge alerts through the Northeast Kansas Emergency Notification System at rileycountyks.gov/alerts. Alerts will be sent by text, email, and/or phone message.