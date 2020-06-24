The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is considering temporarily closing Pillsbury Crossing Wildlife Area because of recent high traffic and violations, officials said Tuesday.
A Manhattan couple donated the 59-acre area, which sits about seven miles southeast of Manhattan, to the Kansas Forestry Fish and Game Commission in 1967.
The area offers views of a low-water crossing, waterfall and local flora but officials say in recent years, it also has drawn non-permissible activity like alcohol consumption, swimming, off-road vehicle use, trespassing and other public disturbances. Traffic congestion and overflow parking also can hinder first responders’ ability to access the area in an emergency.
“This is a scenic area that was intended to be a peaceful spot for families to enjoy, but crowds are getting larger and alcohol-related issues are becoming common occurrences,” KDWPT Public Lands Division director Stuart Schrag said.
“While our law enforcement staff continue to manage the area to the best of their abilities, Pillsbury Crossing may very well be closed if visitors continue to disregard posted notices and area regulations.”
Pillsbury Crossing is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We want everyone to enjoy Kansas’ public lands,” Schrag said, “But we’ll never place access over safety. We need area visitors to follow the public lands regulations in place and think twice before they engage in activities not permitted on the area. If we can’t get compliance, we’ll be forced to temporarily close off access.”