Riley County police on Friday confirmed that the body recently discovered at Konza Prairie was a woman who had been reported missing.
Riley County Police Department officials said autopsy and dental analysis results received Friday showed the woman found was Nicole Grothe, 38, of Manhattan.
Police said there is no indication of "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death, but the investigation is ongoing.
Law authorities on July 22 posted public notices for information regarding the whereabouts of Grothe, who was a warrant officer at Fort Riley. She had not been heard from since the previous weekend, but people said they thought she had last been on the Konza Prairie Nature Trail. Search teams found her body along the trail later that morning.