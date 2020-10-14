The Riley County Health Department confirmed Wednesday that another person tied to the Homestead Assisted Living Facility coronavirus outbreak has died.
A 96-year-old woman died Sept. 7, officials said. This brings the total number of deaths associated with Homestead to four, and the total number of area deaths from the virus to 10.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) notified the health department Wednesday about the death, officials said. Officials did not give a reason for the delay in reporting.
The outbreak at Homestead expires Thursday as long as there are no new positive tests, officials said. There are 13 active outbreaks in Riley County. Officials said they would release further information on the outbreaks later on Wednesday.
Riley County confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, officials said Wednesday, which brings the total active cases to 91. The total since the pandemic began in March is 2,004. Of those, 1,903 are recovered.
KDHE reported 69,155 cases, 3,309 hospitalizations and 838 deaths statewide Wednesday. That was up 1,293 cases, 70 hospitalizations and 67 deaths since Monday.
Geary County had an increase of 10 cases for a total of 492 and Pottawatomie County recorded eight new cases for a total of 335.