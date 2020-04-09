Local officials are urging the public to cease social and small gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Police and health leaders on Wednesday advocated stopping outdoor and indoor gatherings in private and public areas after the Riley County Police Department “received several reports of people hosting small gatherings at their homes or attending social gathering in public places.”
“We strongly encourage everyone to follow it for the sake of the entire community,” said Kurt Moldrup, RCPD assistant director.
Officers will patrol parks, lakes and neighborhoods to talk to individuals who are gathered outside to advise them of proper social distancing measures to prevent spread of the virus.
During a live video conference Wednesday, Moldrup said RCPD’s goal is to gain voluntary compliance, which it hasn’t had a problem with so far in enforcement at businesses, gatherings at Pillsbury Crossing or house parties.
“Don’t be surprised if you see an officer show up at your barbecue or your game of corn hole and ... encourage you to maybe break it up, get it under the group of 10,” he said. “We’re not trying to be party poopers, we’re just trying to keep everyone safe and stop the community spread.”
Police will not stop people on the road to ask if they are going to perform essential business.
States are granted the power to impose quarantine and isolation orders in the interest of public health, the violation of which can result in a fine or even jail time.
It is a Class C misdemeanor in Kansas, but Moldrup said he doesn’t think they would reach that level of escalation in the county.
“Honestly I don’t see us needing to do that,” he said. “So far we’ve been able to gain compliance. I don’t think anyone wants to intentionally cause these issues, I think they just forget and gather together. But that is an option and we’d use it in an extreme case because the ultimate goal is to stop this disease.”
Ahead of Easter weekend, officials suggest religious entities move services online if they haven’t already and families celebrate within single households.
Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday issued an order limiting the size of religious gatherings, which were exempt from the initial mass gatherings order, to 10 people.
However, lawmakers overturned that order on Wednesday after Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the move likely violated state constitutional and statutory protections for religious freedom and shouldn’t be enforced by law enforcement.
People are still advised to only leave home for essential needs or tasks.
“People should interact only with members of their own household, and leave home only if they are going out for essential needs or to perform an essential function,” said Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director.