The K-State track and field team is Riley County’s latest coronavirus outbreak with 10 people testing positive.
Officials told The Mercury about the new outbreak Wednesday morning. They did not release any other details. A K-State Athletics spokesman confirmed to The Mercury Wednesday afternoon that there have been "positive in the cases in the track program."
Also on Wednesday, Riley County confirmed 60 new cases of the coronavirus and 59 recoveries since Monday.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 2,311. Of those, 145 are active, 2,154 are recovered and 12 people have died.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is treating five positive patients, with one in the intensive care unit.
The two-week positive test rate in Riley County is 8%.
From Oct. 25-31, the rate was 9.7%.
From Oct. 18-24, the rate was 6.4%. Originally, officials released the rate as 7.7% for that week, but it decreased as more negative tests came in.
Officials said the Sept. 26 wedding outbreak has expired.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 92,215 cases, 3,984 hospitalizations and 1,087 deaths statewide Wednesday. That was up 2,988 cases, 91 hospitalizations and 41 deaths from Monday.
Geary County recorded 15 new cases for a total of 612.
Pottawatomie County saw an increase of 14 cases since Monday. Pottawatomie County’s total is 434.
Mercury sports editor Ryan Black contributed to this report.