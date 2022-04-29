Officials announce details for Tuesday's Bridget Everett Day Staff reports Apr 29, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bridget Everett, a Manhattan native, stars in a new HBO series, “Somebody Somewhere,” set in Manhattan and loosely inspired by her life. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Officials have announced details for Bridget Everett Day.The Manhattan native and HBO star, whose show “Somebody, Somewhere” has been renewed for a second season, will have a communitywide celebration in her honor Tuesday.An event will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in City Park with live music by the Wayne Goins Jazz Quintet, complimentary donuts from Varsity and a meet and greet session with Everett.This will be followed by Everett receiving a Bridget Everett Day proclamation from Mayor Linda Morse during the Manhattan City Commission meeting at 7 p.m.Everett — who graduated from Manhattan High in 1991 and lives in New York City — used her roots in the Little Apple as the basis of her HBO show.“Somebody, Somewhere” is a semi-autobiographical story about a woman who leaves Manhattan but comes back, drawn by family, discovering new layers of the place and new sources of her own strength. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Everett Hbo Somebody Somewhere Broadcasting Events Show Computer Science Literature Bridget Everett Day Official Manhattan Star More from this section Health Highlights: April 29, 2022 MN: REPORT: MPD ENGAGED IN RACIST TACTICS FAA CRACKS DOWN ON DARE DEVIL PILOTS Latest News Former Bob’s Diner owner pleads guilty to two counts of child rape Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment Officials announce details for Tuesday's Bridget Everett Day Relatives: Former US Marine killed while fighting in Ukraine Rodgers says he had expected Adams to stay with Packers Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern Luka Doncic, Mavericks beat Jazz to advance to 2nd round Kansas lawmakers give final approval to sports betting plan Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity approves development agreement for $40M Aggieville projectMike SimonsOUR NEIGHBORS | Pair of Manhattan WWII veterans, friends share birthdayStormont officials: 3-story medical building on schedule to open next summerWamego's high-powered offense racks up winsCity closes North Manhattan Avenue in Aggieville for road constructionTwo K-State linebackers enter the transfer portal'Oliver!' brings innocence to dark side of 1800s London at MACNBAF UPDATE | Made in ManhattanCity to celebrate Bridget Everett Day Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Interviews Every Tuesday, Bulletin