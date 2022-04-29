Somebody Somewhere

Bridget Everett, a Manhattan native, stars in a new HBO series, “Somebody Somewhere,” set in Manhattan and loosely inspired by her life.

Officials have announced details for Bridget Everett Day.

The Manhattan native and HBO star, whose show “Somebody, Somewhere” has been renewed for a second season, will have a communitywide celebration in her honor Tuesday.

An event will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in City Park with live music by the Wayne Goins Jazz Quintet, complimentary donuts from Varsity and a meet and greet session with Everett.

This will be followed by Everett receiving a Bridget Everett Day proclamation from Mayor Linda Morse during the Manhattan City Commission meeting at 7 p.m.

Everett — who graduated from Manhattan High in 1991 and lives in New York City — used her roots in the Little Apple as the basis of her HBO show.

“Somebody, Somewhere” is a semi-autobiographical story about a woman who leaves Manhattan but comes back, drawn by family, discovering new layers of the place and new sources of her own strength.

