An 88-year-old Riley County man has died after testing positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. The Riley County Health Department made the announcement shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The man was hospitalized in a "neighboring community," according to the Riley County Health Department. He was being treated for "multiple, complicating conditions," officials said.
Officials said they wouldn't release any other details about the patient.
Riley County didn’t report an increase in coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, as the county stayed steady with 71 total cases.
Of the 71 cases, 10 are active, 59 are recovered and two have died.