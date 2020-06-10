A 61-year-old Riley County man died Wednesday morning after suffering from complications related to the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday afternoon.
This is the third coronavirus-related death of a county resident.
The man was receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and was on a ventilator since last week, officials said.
Officials announced Tuesday afternoon that an 88-year-old man died after testing positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. The man was hospitalized in a “neighboring community,” according to the Riley County Health Department. He was being treated for “multiple, complicating conditions,” officials said.
Officials said they wouldn’t release any more information about either man.
In May, a Riley County man in his 30s died after testing positive for the coronavirus in April.
Riley County reported no increase in confirmed cases Wednesday morning as the county total remained at 71. There are nine active cases, 59 recovered cases and three deaths.
As of Wednesday, Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan has one positive patient, who is using a ventilator, officials said.
In the area, a 65-year-old Geary County man died last week after testing positive for COVID-19.
He had been a patient at Geary Community Hospital.