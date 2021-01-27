All nursing home residents and employees in Pottawatomie County have had at least one round of the COVID-19 vaccine, health department director Leslie Campbell told county commissioners Monday.
“We also did some critical workers, first responders and a lot of people in law enforcement,” she said.
That means the county is moving on to Phase 2 of vaccinations. Phase 2 includes those 65 years or older, people with health issues, those in congregate settings, and high-contact critical workers. She noted on Friday that 1,600 senior citizens were on the sign-up list, and after that group the health department will move on to vaccinating K-12 teachers, childcare facility staff, public transportation workers, then those in critical infrastructure or businesses.
“We are trying to exhaust our full supply each week,” Campbell said. “We receive 300 doses a week now but don’t know how much we will get.”
Commissioner Greg Riat asked if there had been any adverse reactions to the vaccine.
“We’ve only had very few adverse reactions,” Campbell said. “Some have had fever afterwards and a sore arm for a couple of days. Sometimes there’s a little red spot where the vaccine was given.”
The county reported 40 known active cases as of Monday.
“Numbers down and fewer hospitalizations,” Campbell said.
“Do the best you can but it won’t cover everything no matter how you do it. I appreciate your work, it’s challenging.” Commissioner Dee McKee said.
Communication with Manhattan
The commissioners discussed having better communication with the Manhattan city government. The issue came to a head over a new maintenance facility that the city government wants to build just off of Levee Drive, which is just outside of the city limits on the Pottawatomie County side.
Commissioners have complained the new facility would create traffic problems and have noted the city wants to annex the area.
Commissioners felt they didn’t have enough advance notice of the building.
“It’s mind boggling,” said Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “I went to the (Riley) County, (Pottawatomie) County, City meeting. “It was brought up how we should have known about it because it was discussed back in 2018. I never heard anything about this building. I was told we should read the newspapers, it’s been in the news papers. A lot of questions like this come up.”
McKee noted the same problem with the Manhattan-Ogden school district.
“They limit feedback to us,” she said. “It’s not adequate, we have a very big interest in what goes on.”
After considerable discussion, commissioners felt the best option was to have county administrator Chad Kinsley regularly attend a meeting with Manhattan officials, and also have a representative of Manhattan come to Pottawatomie County.
EMS update
Commissioners approved buying a new ambulance to replace an older one.
Prior to that decision, EMS director Hal Bumgarner presented statistics for the end of 2020, noting there was a drop in the call volume in the beginning of 2020.
He discussed the mileage on all eight of the county’s ambulances.
From July 2019 through January 2021, ambulances logged a total of 966,805 miles.
Bumgarner said that the goal is to spread miles out among the county’s four stations to get seven to 10 years out of the trucks.
“We’re going to have an aging fleet but sharing miles performance, mileage, and age of trucks into a system where they’ll last eight to 10 years,” he said.
Currently all four vehicles have under 200,000 miles.
He asked the commission for permission order a new ambulance for 2021 noting that the new 2020 ambulance arrived a few weeks ago.
“When we get ready to order a new truck for this year, it’ll be January 2022 before it’s ready to be picked up or at least December at the latest,” Bumgarner said.
Bumgarner noted that the cost for a new ambulance is in the budget.
“If you order one this month it won’t be 2022 till you get it?” Riat asked.
“If I order it today, I could receive it in December.”
The commission approved the purchase, with an understanding that an older ambulance was to be miled out before the new one is put into use.
Pollinator garden
Commissioners approved installing a pollinator garden.
Shannon Blocker, County Extension Agent announced that four people participated in the Extension Master Gardeners Program, consisting of 15 four-hour training sessions.
In return, they will donate 40 hours of volunteer service hours to the community.
“We’ve never had a program in the past in the county,” Blocker said.
As a result, she asked commissioners to approve putting in a pollinator demonstration garden which would consist of a 5- by 20-foot bed, desirable plants that are necessary for pollination, and weatherproof metal signage. There would also be a drip irrigation system installed.
Blocker also asked if the commissioners would approve the costs of the seeds and expenses, the use of the water spigot and permission to install the bed.
The requests were all approved.
Attorney contracts
County counselor John Watt presented an independent contractor agreements for the attorneys who serve the county on misdemeanor cases, juvenile offender cases, and child in need of care cases.
He said one of the attorneys, Chris Etzel, was recently appointed as district judge.
“He’ll be taking Gary Nafziger’s place and I have an agreement terminating his contract,” Watt said.
Watt said that he had a conversation with Chief Judge Jeff Elder about filling Etzel’s position.
“Judge Elder got a hold of Andy Vinduska,” Watt said. “Vinduska’s office is in Manhattan and he does criminal work.”
Watt said that Elder asked Vinduska to fill Etzel’s position and that he said he would be willing to do that. Vinduska’s contract would take effect on Feb. 1 and run through the end of the year and would renew like the other contracts.
The commissioners authorized and accepted the resignation of Etzel and the hiring of Vinduska.
Nelson’s Ridge Subdivision
Larson Construction’s bid of $127,986 for the Nelson’s Ridge Subdivision was accepted by the commissioners. Larson’s bid was the lowest one received but still came in over the engineers estimate of $120,100.
Green Valley Road
Kinsley presented the contract for Highway 24 and Green Valley Road.
The project cost totals $985,407.12.
He stated that Rural Water One is wanting $169,000 for the water line portion of the project.
After some discussion on the cost, the county was decided to stipulate in the contract that the cost is not to exceed $169,000.
Tax collections
County treasurer Lisa Wright presented tax collections from Nov. 1, 2019.
She said the county has collected $38,485,260 in taxes, and 2020 tax delinquent notices were sent out.
2021 fund transfer
Commissioners approved the transfer of $1,518,550 from the General Fund to Equipment Reserve Fund which includes $355,000 to EMS Department and $900,000 to the Public Works Department.