Officials are working on a solution with a pet owner after finding about 30 terrier-mix dogs at a Randolph residence Monday.
Animal control officers went to a house in the 12000 block of Parallel Road in Randolph Monday morning after a state agency received a report about it and asked the T. Russell Reitz Regional Animal Shelter to perform a welfare check.
According to a Riley County Police report, officers found the animals in “unsanitary conditions.”
Deborah Watkins, director of the shelter, said though the living conditions were “not good,” the owner, who was not identified, did care for the animals as best as he could but became overwhelmed.
“He did provide food and water and took really good care of them,” she said. “... We want to be able to try to help him and help the dogs.”
Animal control officers took in five adult dogs and four puppies for medical attention to the shelter, and Watkins said the animals are doing fine.
She said the owner was not intentionally breeding the dogs.
Watkins said officials are still awaiting guidance from the state and creating a plan to help the owner and the dogs, but the owner is being cooperative.
“I think he just loved them and got overwhelmed,” she said. “They’re his companions, so we may know more later. ... We just don’t know (yet how) the state of Kansas is going to want us to approach this.”
A Riley County ordinance says keeping more than five dogs over the age of 90 days within the county and outside city limits is considered a nuisance. However, the dog owner wasn’t cited.