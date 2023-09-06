Fort Riley soldier Joshua Wardi was out celebrating a promotion with his friends in Aggieville on the night of Feb. 5, 2022.
By the end of the night, he had died of a fatal gunshot wound, according to testimony given Tuesday in his murder trial in Riley County District Court.
The defendant, Tremelle Montgomery, who was also a Fort Riley soldier, is charged with first-degree murder in Wardi’s shooting and three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault for the three men who were with Wardi. Montgomery pleaded not guilty.
On that night in 2022, 21-year-old Wardi was celebrating. His three friends, Donovan Bastien, Tyrece White, and Jared Musgrave met at Tubby’s Bar and Grill, which is open to patrons 18 and up. It was a cold night, and Tubby’s wasn’t too busy, so Wardi and his friends left.
Montgomery had been escorted out of Tubby’s earlier in the night. Cpl. Seth Scobee testified Tuesday about his contact with Montgomery before the shooting occurred. Scobee said he smelled alcohol on Montgomery’s breath and noticed a black X drawn on his hand, indicating he was under 21.
Montgomery consented to taking a breathalyzer test, which came back with a blood alcohol content of .119, Scobee said. He was cited for minor in consumption. The prosecutor showed Scobee’s bodycam footage in court.
Assistant county attorney Trinity Muth said Montgomery’s friends, Edward Wright and Jordan Prather, started the altercation outside, when Wardi and his friends passed by them and one of the men supposedly “looked at them the wrong way.” The victims did not know Montgomery personally before the incident, he said.
A chase ensued, which was caught on the surveillance cameras of neighboring pubs and witnessed by people inside. For unknown reasons, Wardi was not running, but walking back in the direction of Tubby’s when he was shot.
Neither Prather nor Wright were armed, but Montgomery reportedly had a 9-mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine in his car. He allegedly shot Wardi five times, killing him. Riley County Police officer Wesley Ulmer, who was working at the police substation in Aggieville that night, shot Montgomery in the leg, causing him to drop the gun, before he could pursue the others further.
Judge John Bosch presided over Tuesday’s hearing. The trial will continue through the week.