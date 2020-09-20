One of the things about being a writer that I enjoy is learning. It’s easy to get stuck in our own little worlds and as time goes on and society changes, we still see the life through the familiar lens we grew up with.
This week I learned the USDA estimates that 54% of the average American’s monthly food bill goes to restaurants. I figured it was high but that number surprised me.
I enjoy a good restaurant — every now and then. But I admit, I am a picky eater; too picky to go out to eat that often.
Don’t ask me at 5 p.m. where I want to go eat at 6 p.m. I need hours, if not days to decide on the best place. When we plan our weekend visits to Kansas City to see family, I am usually on the internet days in advance coming up with about three of four options for them to choose from.
I suppose I overthink it just a tad, but I take into consideration things like location, cost, whether it’s suitable for young children, reviews and whether they use fresh ingredients. I don’t always get my way, which is why I really wasn’t disappointed when T-Rex at the Legends closed. There is a certain allure of mechanical dinosaurs roaring and volcanos spewing lava, which fades with age.
My preference is my kitchen. I want to know what is going into my food. Unlike the time I spend deciding where to eat, if I’m cooking, sometimes I don’t know what I’m making until the pans are coming out and the stove is heating up, which can lead to some... well, let’s just say interesting results.
My last complete disaster was when I did follow a recipe. I try to find healthy alternatives but there are somethings that should be left alone — like pizza crust.
In my attempt to be healthy I fell for the Pintrest pizza crust made from cauliflower. This wasn’t something I could taste as I went along.
So come dinner time I pull a piping-hot pizza out of the oven. It looks great, it smells great. Two out of three ain’t bad.
We took a bite. I looked at my husband. He was trying to be polite. He took a second bite. Then, going farther than I could, he took a third; I had quit after the second. It simply was not edible. We had sandwiches for dinner that night.
It’s not just knowing what I’m eating and using fresh ingredients. For me, cooking and eating at home is about more than having a meal and moving on. It’s family time and my time to relax at the end of the day.
We usually don’t end up eating our evening meal until 9 sometimes 10 p.m., but that’s the time we have together; we talk, we vent, we plan, we dream.
On a daily basis, my kitchen is my go-to. When I do go to a restaurant, I want it to be well worth my time and money. The last one I went to was about four weeks ago when we enjoyed the Mesob Restaurant and Rum Bar, which offers a fusion of Ethiopian, Eritrean and Caribbean cuisine, in the Westport area of Kansas City. That one was absolutely worth it.