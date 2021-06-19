I’ve learned a lot from my dad in nearly 30 years of existence.
I remember him teaching me how to ride a bicycle, and later, how to maintain my bike to make sure it lasted. I went through several bikes as I grew older and taller. Then came the go-kart, and he taught me how to pull off the perfect power-slide, as well as replace the drive chain when it popped off its gears from too much abuse.
I inherited an affection for playing off-road from both parents. My mom and dad spent many years riding dirt bikes through Kansas and Colorado before the concept of children became a reality. When I was in high school, my dad worked for a motorcycle shop, and we rode ATVs as a family on weekends. The rutted sand of the dried-out Arkansas River bed in southwest Kansas proved a great place to test one’s limits — or in my case, crash into them.
One Sunday, my dad and I were returning to the truck after a day spent cruising the two-track trails that snaked alongside the riverbed. Somewhere along the trail on the south side of the river there were large chunks of concrete partly submerged in the earth and overgrown with tamarack bushes. My dad was ahead of me on his machine, and he just barely dodged the discarded piece of a former bridge. He disappeared around a bend into a thicker grove of bushes, so I could not see him get off his bike and try to alert me to the obstacle.
I came up to the corner on my Suzuki ATV at a solid rate of speed, turned my handlebars slightly left and was abruptly halted as my front left wheel plowed into the concealed concrete chunk. The handlebars were wrenched out of my hands and shoved into my gut, which kept me from flying off my quad or bouncing my helmet off the gas tank. I slumped over, the wind effectively knocked out of my sails, and slid off the quad onto the ground.
I was dazed for a moment before I stood and brushed myself off. My dad came charging back to check on me and was relieved that I was okay. The front wheel on my quad was badly caved in, so he had me sit as far back as possible to keep weight off it while we limped to the truck. I got the Suzuki back without further incident, and we quickly loaded our machines onto the trailer. I checked myself for bruises, and apart from a sore spot along my beltline, I was fine.
When we got home, we told my mom about my wreck and showed her the ruined front wheel. Upon further inspection and fiddling, we realized the crash also bent the quad’s frame and would’ve been impossible to straighten out. So, my dad and I stripped the quad down to the bare frame, organizing and cataloguing every part as we went along. When the new frame arrived, I learned how all those parts fit together to form a functioning machine.
That experience helped reinforce the most important lesson from my father — how to stand up taller after life knocks you down.
Thank you, Dad. Happy Father’s Day.