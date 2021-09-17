Manhattan-Ogden school district officials say the district is experiencing an urgent “shortfall of staff” in almost every department, while board members encouraged each other to seek “outside the box” solutions.
Superintendent Marvin Wade told the school board Wednesday that one area of concern he’s heard consistently across the district over the past 18 months is a shortage of staff.
“We have a shortage of paraprofessionals, transportation folks, child nutrition, the list goes on and on,” Wade said.
Wade said the pandemic has led to increased stress levels among district employees as they are “picking up for others who are not there” due to quarantining or other absences.
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the district is “definitely struggling on the classified side” with a particular need for paraprofessionals, child nutrition support staffers and bus drivers. Reid told the board he read a news article about the Massachusetts National Guard being called in to drive school buses in that state and said USD 383 “is kind of getting close” to that level of urgency.
“I don’t think it’s a mystery … that transportation is also supported by our maintenance staff,” Reid said. “A lot of district maintenance people, like carpenters and electricians, very often they get called in to drive.”
Reid said with fall activities getting underway, he wasn’t sure if “the rubber is going to hit the road” because of the lack of qualified drivers.
“Transportation may have to start limiting trips allowed based on physical need,” Reid said.
Employers across the country are dealing with staffing issues during the pandemic.
Reid said the district’s ability to keep schools open and maintain daily operations depends “on our ability to stay staffed.”
“I want people to realize the pressure on our system,” Reid said. “We’re going to need some help, and we’re working hard to cover everything we’re supposed to cover.”
USD 383 has 41 open positions listed on its website, ranging from financial secretary to student supervisors, substitute teachers and a head bowling coach at Manhattan High School. Board member Karla Hagemeister said the district staffing problem “isn’t new, it’s just bigger because of COVID.”
“It’s a long-term problem that we’re not fixing,” Hagemeister said.
Hagemeister said the district cannot keep relying on maintenance employees “to be that workforce.”
“It’s not fair to them, it’s not fair to the kids — it’s not fair to anybody,” Hagemeister said. “It’s a problem that’s bigger than us. I hope we’ll all start looking and thinking about things outside the box.”
Board president Jurdene Coleman said the district “can’t keep throwing the same solutions” at the bus driver shortage, and also encouraged fellow board members and district officials to “think outside the box” for potential staffing solutions.
No one offered any potential solutions to the staffing shortage during Wednesday’s meeting.
In other business, board members unanimously approved extending superintendent Marvin Wade’s contract through June of 2023. According to public records obtained by The Mercury, Wade made $213,575 in 2020.