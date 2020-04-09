Gimena Caceres had just gotten back to Manhattan with her roommate from their spring break trip, when her mom called her desperately.
Caceres, an international student at K-State, and her roommate needed to return home quickly to Paraguay, her mom said on the phone, because the country was closing its borders, and there was no telling when they would open again.
“We were really scared about it, because apparently my roommate and I were not aware of how serious this situation was, as we don’t watch the news very often,” Caceres said.
“After an hour of conversation with our parents, the decision was made,” she continued. “We were going to Paraguay because it would be extremely hard to face a pandemic by ourselves. We both have aging relatives and in case of a worst-case scenario, we wanted to be there. Another reason was the high cost of medical care in the U.S. in comparison to Paraguay and the poor government action to prevent the spread of the virus.”
Within 30 hours of that phone call, Caceres and her roommate had rented a U-Haul truck and a storage unit, moved all of their things out of their apartment, and were on a flight back to Paraguay.
Now, the only thing left was rent.
Following K-State’s decision to cancel in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester, thousands of students have moved back to their hometowns.
Many of them never came back, as President Richard Myers asked students not to return to the campus community if possible.
For residence hall students with no other option or capability to move home, K-State is allowing them to live in the Jardine Apartment complex through the end of the semester. Of those 38 students, about 25 are international students. K-State has no estimate for how many off-campus students remain in Manhattan.
And with most of their leases ending in the next few months, off-campus students who have moved back home are legally bound to paying for now empty apartments and houses.
“This is where I don’t really have good advice to give them,” said Sarah Barr, student legal services attorney. Barr’s office helps students with free legal assistance, which commonly means looking at leases. “I always start with, ‘You signed a contract that you were going to rent this place for the term of the lease.’ That’s what you did. It didn’t say that it was based on you attending school. Like if a kid gets kicked out of school, you can’t terminate for that. If a kid studies abroad, you can’t terminate for that. I always start with, you signed a contract for the whole year.”
But these aren’t normal times, she said. Students are calling and emailing her, even from out of town, and asking for help in getting out of their leases. Barr said that’s not an uncommon request, but these past few weeks, most students have made that request because of the coronavirus situation.
Now, Barr recommends the students speak with their landlords and see if they can come to some sort of agreement, such as paying only half of the remaining rent.
“Landlords aren’t obligated to do that,” she said. “Will some of them? Maybe. Will others? Absolutely not. There’s way more property to rent than there are people, so if they have a signed contract that someone is going to pay them each month, what’s in it for them financially to let some kid out of a lease?”
But on the other hand, landlords don’t have much recourse, at least in the short term, Barr said. Gov. Laura Kelly earlier this month prohibited evictions during Kansas’s state of emergency, and landlords can’t really move students’ belongings to the curb if the students have already moved out. And for students who have stayed in Manhattan, Barr said that housing is often a low priority concern compared to other coronavirus issues.
“The landlord can’t change the locks,” Barr said. “They’re not shutting off electricity, and they’re not shutting off gas. I don’t want a kid to be scared — you know, they’re worried about other things. They don’t need to be worried about living under a bridge.”
Barr said that anecdotally, she’s heard of students in the residence halls looking for temporary alternative living arrangements in Manhattan, and Tyler Holloman, owner of Frontier Property Management, said his company has seen an increase in calls looking for apartments recently. He said his company has been working with tenants who have been affected by the coronavirus situation.
“We have asked any resident that has been financially burdened to reach out to us and sign pay agreements and if they do that we’re working with them on late fees and other penalties,” he said. “Our primary goal is to help everyone through this time.”
The coronavirus situation also complicates other aspects of student leasing, especially when there are multiple students on a lease. Barr said one student had called her because her landlord was trying show her apartment during the stay-at-home order, and she was nervous for her health. While that would be the landlord’s legal right per the lease, Barr said she would take her chances on convincing a judge that that wouldn’t be reasonable.
Barr said she’s on an email list of student attorneys, and even across the nation, legal answers are in short supply. Barr said she prides herself on being able to at least guide students, but that’s been difficult when there’s a lack of case law precedent. And in the absence of that precedent, a straight reading of contract law says that students are bound to the terms of their contracts, she said.
“I’m telling students that I cannot predict with any degree of certainty what a judge might decide,” she said. “A landlord might say, ‘They didn’t pay me for the last two months of their lease,’ and the kids might say, ‘I had to be home, and there was nowhere else to stay. I lost my job as a server. I have no other option.’ I don’t know what a judge would say, but I know what I would say if I was a judge.
“I don’t know, and I hate that that’s my answer,” she said. “I like to give them a little bit of guidance, and I can’t.”
In moving back to Paraguay, Caceres would no longer be working her on-campus job at Panda Express, although she said the restaurant is still paying her 50% of her salary. And in Paraguay, she had little chance of finding a job, since everything is closed. Her parents, who are business owners, would likewise be little help in paying leftover rent.
So Caceres reached out to Barr to see what she might be able to do about her $360 monthly rent. Barr recommended she negotiate with her landlord, Prime Place Apartments, but Caceres said they didn’t respond to her attempts to contact them, especially as she was urgently trying to leave the country.
Prime Place did not respond to a Mercury request for comment on their practices in dealing with student tenants who have moved home.
On Wednesday morning, Caceres said she found out that after several emails, Prime Place had offered her roommate (and by extension, Caceres) the option to pay two months of rent instead of four.