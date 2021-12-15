Pottawatomie County saw an increase in building permits for November.
County Planner Stephan Metzger reported to the commission Monday that the county issued 20 residential permits, which is up six from last year, and the values on those permits had increased “tremendously” because of various factors.
A majority of these permits were in Blue Township. The average home size increased, and cost in materials and labor went up. The average home value for the permits issued was $368,068, with an average size of 1,922 square feet. The total value for the permits issued was $9.75 million in November. The value in November 2020 was $4.8 million.
County commissioners approved a rezoning request for a tract of land a half mile north of intersection of Harvest Road and Lake Elbo Road, otherwise known as 4780 Lake Elbo Road.
The area is currently zoned as Planned Unit Rural Development (PURD), allowing for single family housing and a microbrewery. The request amended the zoning to allow for Artisan manufacturing of semi-conductors. Artisan manufacturing is small- to medium-scale manufacturing.
No one opposed the change at the public hearing, and the Planning Commission voted in favor of amending the existing PURD.
Register of deeds
Betty Abitz, Register of Deeds, reported to the commissioners that November was a busy month.
The office issued 115 deeds; of those, 75 were sales. She reported 141 mortgages for a total indebtedness of $32.64 million. Of those, at least half were new mortgages. The others were refinances. Revenue for the month was $57,118.50, which is an increase of $8,000 from last year.
Landfill/sanitation
According to County Sanitarian Scott Schwinn, the dry weather and lack of moisture has resulted in the weight of waste being low at the landfill transfer station. He said the bulk is still there, but because it is dry, it weighs less.
Schwinn reported waste shipped from the transfer station was 596 tons below what it was last year.
“All of this happened in the last two months,” Schwinn said. “Up until then the numbers were fairly normal.”
Schwinn said the patching to the facility roads has been completed, and there has been discussion on a remodel of the scale house.
Fuel bid notice
Commissioners approved the 2022 fuel bid notice presented by Lance Forgy, public works director. Fuel bids will be accepted until 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.
Fee schedule change
Chad Kinsley, county administrator, presented changes to the fee schedule to establish a uniform fee schedule for services provided by certain county offices.
Commissioners approved Pottawatomie County Resolution 2021-107.