The Mercury received a letter to the editor to be published on the opinion page in Tuesday’s paper. That letter asserted as fact, among other things, that Kim Zito had made a comment on her Facebook page wishing that the Catholic Church “would go extinct.”
Ms. Zito is on the ballot in next Tuesday’s election as the Democratic Party candidate for the 67th District seat in the Kansas House of Representatives.
After conferring with Managing Editor Megan Moser late Monday, I decided to hold off publishing that letter while we checked the veracity of that assertion, since we could not find the comment on the publicly-accessible portion of Ms. Zito’s Facebook account. We obtained screen shots that appeared to confirm that Ms. Zito had made the comment on March 15, 2021.
The Mercury reporter assigned to cover the race called Ms. Zito, who confirmed Tuesday morning that she had made the comment. We worked on putting the story together and published it on our website Tuesday afternoon, as soon as it had gone through three levels of editing.
It is our collective belief as a news organization that a comment of that sort is significant, and it is evident that there is already public discussion about the topic. That is why we considered it newsworthy. How it affects readers’ decisions about whom to vote for is not our concern, but we do believe it’s worth informing our readers of the facts.