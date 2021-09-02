A Manhattan real estate broker is trying to rescue an Afghan man and his family from Taliban fighters who are trying to kill him.
Linda Weis of Weis Realty Executives told The Mercury Wednesday that masked men invaded the home of Khalid Waziri, an Afghan who got his master’s degree from Kansas State University and retains close ties to the Manhattan area. Weis said Waziri was teaching English at the American University in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul before going into hiding.
“He was promised, along with other members of faculty and staff and students [of American University], that the university would transport them to the airport before the withdrawal deadline,” Weis said. “When the time came, they couldn’t go. On the very last day he and others were not able to access the airport.”
Weis said this setback is “extremely frustrating and disappointing.” She said she has been in communication with Waziri via text message and Facebook Messenger, advising him on what to do and answering any questions. She said Waziri is currently hiding as Taliban fighters go door to door looking for Afghans who helped American and allied military forces during the 20-year war in the region — or who simply have a connection to the U.S.
Weis said Waziri is in hiding with his wife and three sons. She said she has all the necessary paperwork for the Waziri family to come to the U.S. but the process is in limbo now that the Tuesday withdrawal deadline has passed.
“I know on Tuesday his father was interrogated about (Waziri’s) work in the U.S. and what he does,” Weis said.
Weis said part of the problem with the withdrawal of armed forces and the evacuation of Afghan citizens is the time difference between North America and Asia. Afghanistan is 9.5 hours ahead of Kansas, and Weis said many people were shocked at the arrival of the Tuesday deadline as the last plane load of people left Kabul airport.
Weis said she requested help from local organizations, including Manhattan city commissioner Aaron Estabrook, as she “tries to instill hope” in Waziri.
“Everybody wants so much to help,” Weis said. “I think for people in Kabul it must be very hard for them to know what to do, because they can’t see the overall picture.”
Weis said she received assistance from K-State First Lady Mary Jo Myers.
“The connections she had in being able to refer me to the proper people has been absolutely incredible,” Weis said.
Myers said in this situation, the more connections to aid organizations and agencies, the better. Myers began her involvement in Afghan issues when the war started in 2001. Her first trip to Afghanistan was in 2002 as the founding member of an organization that supports Afghan children who work to be breadwinners for their families.
“I saw so many strong, resilient Afghans, especially with the women,” Myers said. “They will risk their lives for an education, they have risked their lives to vote. Women would dress in funeral clothes to go vote in case they were killed. You just have to admire and respect that kind of tenacity.”
Myers said that tenacity is also found among Manhattan residents who are trying to ensure safe passage of Afghans to America. She said Terrie McCants, a local counselor and former executive director for the president’s office at American University in Afghanistan, is “desperately trying” to get a young woman named “Amin” out of the country.
“There are such high expectations of what our country can do and what an American can accomplish,” Myers said. “We’re not giving up.”
Under the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law, women cannot go to school and must be completely clothed when out in public. Women who do not follow the Taliban’s rules are subject to forced marriages, rape and murder.
Many Manhattan-area Afghans are worried about their extended family members becoming targets of revenge for the Taliban. Co-leader of the local Afghan Resettlement Team and U.S. Army veteran Fatima Jaghoori is working to bring her extended family to Kansas for fear of retaliation. Manhattan resident and former U.S. Army interpreter Matiullah Shinwari told The Mercury last month he is concerned about his nephew and his in-laws, who at last word are still trying to safely leave Afghanistan.
Shinwari, whose brother was murdered by Taliban fighters this summer, said the Taliban will seek revenge against the families of interpreters and those who helped American and allied armed forces by potentially hiring mercenaries to hold people ransom or commit violence against them.