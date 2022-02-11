Resident after resident spoke Thursday about the need for an ambulance in north Riley County at a special county commission meeting.
About a couple hundred north Riley County residents at 7 p.m. Thursday filled the Leonardville Community Building to voice their opinions and tell stories about what they said is a long-standing issue of excessive wait times for ambulances.
Riley County EMS operates out of four facilities in Manhattan, which means any ambulance coming to north Riley County is coming from the city.
Cheryl McCabria, 47, a substitute teacher for Riley County school district, told stories about two of her three daughters needing emergency support. In her written statement, McCabria said her daughter Cheyenne had an allergic reaction to peanuts.
“First responders arrived after about 10 minutes and sat with me, but they were not allowed to transport us to the hospital,” McCabria said. “We waited another 10 minutes for a transporting ambulance to arrive from Manhattan. We were then transported to Manhattan, which took another 20 minutes for a total of 40 minutes before we reached the hospital.”
McCabria told another story about her daughter Seonna, a Type 1 diabetic, who recently experienced a peritonsillar abscess (pus-filled tissue at the back of the throat) that began to block her airway.
“Since I knew the ambulance response times are long, I risked driving her to the hospital myself,” McCabria said. “I prayed the entire way that she did not stop breathing and wished I had access to an ambulance with oxygen and a paramedic.”
North Riley County officials also spoke in front of county commissioners to voice their support of ambulance services.
Christine White, Riley County USD 378 school board member, said the district supports ambulance service. She said she sent an email this week to commissioners mentioning the number of students — 700 — that attend its schools. White said 400 students use buses as transportation twice per day, and numerous teenagers drive to school on the dangerous highways.
“There are numerous extracurricular activities that happen weekly or on a bi-weekly basis, which draw a large number of community members,” White said. “(We see) grandparents, we see parents, we see young, small siblings attending sporting events, extracurricular academic events, and things of that nature. So we just want to offer our support for an ambulance service because we see the potential for an injury during all of these events.”
Mitch Innes, Blue Valley USD 384 school board member, said the district also fully supports ambulance services in northern Riley County. He said it’s a necessary thing for any taxpayer.
“I hope as a person that you guys take away from tonight that your statistics are based on us taking care of ourselves,” Innes said. “Your statistics of 22 calls, whatever, it’s not because the need isn’t there. It’s because we know our options, but they shouldn’t be options.”
Leana Johnson said she has lived in Riley for 24 years. Her husband died of a heart attack in 2019. “I didn’t even have to think twice,” Johnson said. “I knew I had to get him to the hospital. I live right across the street from the ambulance station in Riley, but I knew that wouldn’t help.”
Now Johnson’s brothers are helping her decide if she stays in her home or move because she is alone.
“I want to stay in my house, but if I need medical care, we just deserve it,” Johnson said. “If you can’t help us, give us the money, and we will help ourselves.”
Residents echoed similar stories of poor response times and watching loved ones in pain while waiting for an ambulance. Some residents spoke about taking matters into their own hands and transporting loved ones to the hospital themselves because it would be faster than waiting for an ambulance.
In December, Riley County EMS director David Adams proposed placing two new employees at the Leonardville fire station and providing them with the equipment they need to provide emergency medical services. The new equipment would be a vehicle, sirens, lights, radios, cardiac monitor and CPR device. The employees would work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to respond to calls from north Riley County residents.
Riley County commissioners John Ford, Greg McKinley, and Kathryn Focke attended the meeting along with Adams, county clerk Rich Vargo, county counselor Clancy Holeman, assistant EMS director Joshua Gering and emergency management director Russel Stukey.
At the end of the meeting, commissioner John Ford said he has been discussing this topic since the first day he took his seat as county commissioner.
Commissioners didn’t speak much Thursday, but they said they plan to talk about what they heard from the community members next week.