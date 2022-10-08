The Wareham Opera House in downtown Manhattan is under new ownership that is exploring turning the historic building into a regional performing arts venue.
Wareham Hall Inc., a nonprofit organization, could spend up to $20 million on purchasing and renovating the building, said board president Blade Mages.
Mages is the president of the board of directors for the newly established Wareham Hall Renovation Fund, a nonprofit agency that he said is the purchasing entity of the building.
Wareham Hall Inc. will be the facilitator of operations at the building at 410 Poyntz Ave.
The agency and Darrell Hills, the building’s former owner, finalized the deal on Sept. 23.
Mages, who is also the founder of Manhattan marketing agency Middle, declined to say how much the group paid to buy the Wareham. Riley County has appraised Wareham Opera House at $352,710 this year.
Mages said the pair of nonprofit agencies were established in March to explore the feasibility of transforming the Wareham building into a performance venue seating 400 to 800 people. He said the nonprofit group secured an option on the building in April, with Hills giving the group until Sept. 1 to determine if it wanted to — or could — buy the building.
“Basically, the months of May, June and July were spent looking into the feasibility of this idea,” Mages said, adding that he consulted with Anderson Knight Architects and BHS Construction on potential renovations to the building. He also teamed up with consultants in the theater, acoustics and venue management industries to answer his questions about operations, and he talked to local artists and performers about their needs in a performance venue.
“We got the answers we needed as far as some feasibility standpoints go,” Mages said, “and the answer to many of them was ‘yes.’”
Mages said he still doesn’t have “all the answers” as far as projected costs for the project. He said he’s currently seeking philanthropic support for a project that will likely be in the “high six to low seven figures.” He said an early rough estimate for the purchase and renovations to the Wareham is $15 million to $20 million. Mages said the nonprofit group has already raised $500,000 to cover consulting fees.
Mages said the idea of renovating the Wareham into some sort of concert venue has existed for about 15 years, but more formal discussions about actually realizing that vision began about a year ago. He said he can’t remember what initially inspired the idea, but the group has “the passion to pull it off.”
He said he approached Hills, who was a former client of Mages’ marketing agency, around October of last year to see if he’d be interested in Mages’ vision for the building. Mages said Hills replied, “Let’s see where we get.”
Mages said he also approached local philanthropists to ask them if renovating the Wareham into a performance venue was “something I should put resources toward.”
“Everyone gave me their thumbs up,” Mages said.
No timeline was given for any potential rebranding or renovations. Mages said he hopes to have a better idea of a timeline around New Year’s Day. Mary Vanier, a member of the Wareham Hall board of directors, said in a written statement Friday that the building is an important part of Manhattan’s history.
“The prospect of rehabilitating this iconic building for modern-day usage is exciting for our region. A venue like we envision has the potential to be an economic driver, a tourism draw, a place to grow our local arts and culture scene, and a tremendous asset for our quality of place,” Vanier said.
Other Wareham Hall board members include Jackie Hartman Borck, Darren Dodge, Todd Holmberg, Bill Lansdowne, Kevin Pierce, Tracy Robinson, Jeff Sackrider, Larie Schoap, and Wayne Sloan.
Mages said there will be no changes to the Wareham apartments, as it is a separate building from the opera house. Harry Pratt Wareham purchased the opera house in 1893 for $10,000.