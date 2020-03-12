Several K-State students returned from Italy earlier this week after the university suspended its travel abroad program in the country because of widespread coronavirus outbreaks.
None of the students — 18 of whom are self-quarantining in previously unoccupied rooms in K-State’s Jardine Apartments — were tested for the virus, though.
Riley County Health Department emergency preparedness coordinator Andrew Adams said all testing is done at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s laboratories in Topeka. In order to send virus samples for testing, local clinics must first get approval from the state department. Samples are sent by courier, and the state department expects a four- to six-hour turnaround on results once it receives samples, Adams said.
Adams said travel is the biggest criterion, especially to countries with travel warnings, but close contact with confirmed virus patients is also considered. Suspected cases also must display the virus’ symptoms, which include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
While the K-State students just came back from Italy, none of them have shown symptoms of the virus, university officials said, and Adams said they did not meet the criteria for testing.
On Wednesday morning, the Riley County Health Department clarified that rumors of a confirmed case in the county are false. State health officials reported four confirmed case of the virus in Johnson County as of early Thursday afternoon, and no cases of community transmission of the disease have been reported.
In the meantime, the students are receiving supplies from Housing and Dining staff, who are taking proper precautions in as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, university officials said.
While the students are in their 14-day quarantine, they are allowed to leave the buildings for fresh air and exercise. However, they are to refrain from being within 6 feet of other people and cannot go to public places, K-State officials said, per CDC guidlines.
Jeff Morris, vice president for communications and marketing, said those students have also resumed their studies, albeit remotely, in the meantime.