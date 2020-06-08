University officials are vowing to take steps to stop racism on campus after a social media call for experiences prompted several hundred posts by people sharing their negative experiences of being black at K-State.
The K-State Black Student Union on Wednesday asked for current students and alumni to detail instances of prejudice, bias or discrimination on campus using the hashtag #BlackAtKState. More than 100 people shared their experiences, in which they claimed they were harassed or ignored on campus.
On Friday, president Richard Myers said in a brief video statement that he was saddened by the shared experiences. He said ending racism at K-State is a personal responsibility for every member of the university community, and officials will take action steps toward that goal, although he did not specify what those steps would be.
On Monday, vice president for student life Thomas Lane and associate vice president for student life of diversity and multicultural student affairs Adrian Rodriguez spoke with The Mercury about what K-State plans to do for its black students to recognize their experiences but also improve them.
Lane said it was painful and hearbtreaking for him to see that so many students had had such negative experiences on campus.
“They’re heartbreaking experiences, and they clearly show the impact that bias and subtle and direct racism can have on a student in an already stressful time of attending college,” he said.
Cara Bruce, president of K-State’s Black Student Union, said the fact that several of the posts came from black alumni shows that K-State’s issues with racism are systemic and institutionalized over generations of students. She said she worries that without further action to address these issues, the problem of black student representation could become worse, as fewer prospective students see K-State as a university for them.
“I worry that if the administration continues to blindside and gaslight racial injustices and discrimination that students claim that there will be no more students of color who want to attend K-State,” she said. “It’s super unfortunate because K-State is such an amazing university that offers great programs.”
Bruce said she’s tired of having to go to class and deal with the same burdens other students face while also having to advocate for why she and other students of color deserve basic rights. She also said it can’t be the BSU’s responsibility to educate others about speaking up against racism when black students have to worry about facing racism themselves.
“The advocacy for black students can no longer come solely from the mouths of black students,” she said. “We need serious allyship and serious support not only from people who are black or of color, because those voices are the voices that get silenced so fast. In order to see real change, the white students and white faculty have to step up and be just as outraged as their white counterparts.”
Next steps
Bruce said her vision for meaningful action from administrators would be increased support for minority students, such as additional scholarship funds or grants for students of color, particularly those from lower income households. She said she’d also like to see increased academic support for minority students, who are less likely than their white counterparts to complete their degrees.
Another point of action would be increased representation among the university’s decision makers, she said.
“When your representation is minimal and you don’t have people who look like you to advocate for you, then you’re not even being listened to,” Bruce said. “When K-State hosts these KSUnites and the only people in attendance and speaking out are minority students, we’re not going to go anywhere. We’re going to be in the same plateau of systemic discrimination and racism we’ve been facing.”
Lane said he had directed each of the directors of the 16 student life departments under his office to identify action steps moving forward to advocate for equity, while removing racism and bias. Directors will also be evaluated yearly for their progress on those efforts.
Rodriguez said that the Intercultural Leadership Council, which puts together student and university leaders to work on diversity issues, would also play a part in crafting new initiatives and action to end discrimination on campus. Other departments, like Counseling Services, have been asked to provide additional support for multicultural students in holding conversations with them about their experiences.
Some students claimed they were targeted for harassment by university staff, such as residential assistants and recreation center officials, and Lane said the university would investigate whatever specific instances of alleged discrimination it could.
“The university is looking at all of the tweets we’ve heard in the Black at K-State hashtag, not only to identify common themes for further action step planning, but also to see if there are specific instances that would consist of or constitute harassment or discrimination, and we would follow up with the appropriate policies.”
An ongoing fight
Over the weekend, students on social media called for K-State to take action against America First Students, a far right student political organization started by student Jaden McNeil earlier this year. An advocacy organization released a report accusing McNeil of sympathizing with and advocating for white nationalism, which McNeil has denied.
While students were calling for K-State officials to take action against McNeil for what they consider offensive language and actions, Lane said the university cannot do much against independent student organizations unless they break policy or law.
“Unless there is evidence that an independent student organization has violated university policies or federal or state laws, then we are unable to revoke the registration based on viewpoint,” Lane said. “If we did so, we would be in violation of the First Amendment as a state institution.
“That doesn’t mean that the values expressed by any independent student organization reflect our views at the university, and as a university, we are able to engage in meaningful action to move forward the values that we find important, such as diversity and inclusion.”
Other students alleged that Bryan Samuel, chief diversity and inclusion officer, had told them there wasn’t much they could do but expect and expect there would be some racism on campus. In a BSU statement this weekend, Bruce said administrators like Samuel have brought multicultural voices to administrative discussions.
While Lane said he couldn’t speak for Samuel, he emphatically said that racism should not ever be an expected part of the student experience.
“We all play a part in creating an environment and campus community that all of our students, but especially students of color, can feel welcome in and feel that they belong, and that they matter,” Lane said.
In any case, he said he recognizes that black students face a bigger burden then their white counterparts.
“College is hard, and it should be hard, but you shouldn’t have the undue burden of experiencing prejudice and bias while going through that experience,” Lane said. “We need to do better at creating an environment that is welcoming and that we are able to talk about these issues — issues of race, issues of bias — in a way that not only moves our campus forward but for our nation.”