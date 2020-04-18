Officials did not report any new COVID-19 cases in Riley County on Saturday afternoon, though they did receive back 12 negative tests.
This keeps the county’s total at 27 confirmed cases, with 12 of those having recovered. To be considered a recovered case, at least three days must pass since the individual last had a fever and at least seven days must pass since their symptoms first appeared. They do not have to isolate anymore after they have recovered.
Riley County is waiting on results back from eight tests, which usually have a two- or three-day turnaround. It has received a total of 200 negative test results.
In Riley County, about 65% of the cases involve men and about 35% involve women, according to a chart provided by officials.
Seven out of the 27 cases are in their 20s. Six people are in their 40s. Five people are in their 30s. Another five people are in their 50s. Three people are in their 60s. One person is in the 10-19 year old age bracket.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,790 cases in the state as of Saturday morning. There are 383 people currently hospitalized and 86 people have died from illnesses stemming from the virus.
KDHE is reporting 10 cases in Geary County and six cases in Pottawatomie County. Pottawatomie County is up one from Friday.
During a daily virtual press briefing Friday, Riley County Emergency Management Director Pat Collins said residents should create a plan if they were to become severely ill from the coronavirus.
“A lot of people think ‘I don’t go out, I only go to the grocery store,’ (but) there is a chance you could be affected,” Collins said. “You need to be prepared in case you or one of your family is one of those that is ill affected.”
Collins recommended people have enough of their prescription and non-prescription medicines (such as pain relievers, antioxidant, cold or cough medicine) on hand to last a while. He said to consider how other people or pets around you may be cared for if you are sick and create a backup system of support.
More information and tips to create an emergency plan or kit can be found at ready.gov.
Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs said an individual who begins to show symptoms of COVID-19 and lives with others should try to stay away from them as much as possible. Individuals should wear some sort of mask to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus and regularly disinfect commonly-used surfaces. Gibbs added people also should have a plan to continue having access to necessities, such as by having a friend or family member drop off groceries on a porch.
Officials ask those experiencing symptoms of the virus — fever, coughing or shortness of breath — to contact the Riley County Health Department’s screening hotline at 785-323-6400. The number is staffed by medical professionals every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.