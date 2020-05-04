There were no new COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, public information officer Vivienne Uccello said.
The county’s COVID-19 count remains at 55 confirmed cases, with 30 of those cases having recovered. The Riley County Health Department reported three new cases over the weekend.
Uccello said several other test results came back negative over the weekend, although she did not specify how many.
As of Monday, the state of Kansas reported 5,245 cases, 553 hospitalizations and 136 deaths in the state.