TOPEKA — Angry over what they saw as an inadequate response to the then-young COVID-19 pandemic, inmates in a medium-security section of the Lansing Correctional Facility set fires, broke windows and ransacked offices in April 2020.

It took prison officials roughly 12 hours to regain control of the prison. Gov. Laura Kelly told reporters at the time that her administration would “hold those responsible for the disturbance to account.”