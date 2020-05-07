Officials did not report any injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Leonardville on Wednesday.
About 13 Riley County Fire District firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 216 S. Erpelding Ave. just before noon. Crews discovered that a small fire had started in the house’s living room after the resident had dropped a cigarette onto an oxygen tank.
Firefighters put the flames out within five minutes. Officials estimated total loss to the property and its contents was about $1,000.
The homeowner is listed as Jerri Haller.